Photo 3063
Naidoc Week Poster
Today is the start of NAIDOC week in Australia. NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee.
NAIDOC Week celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
I saw this poster on a wall at Belmont Hospital when we were there last Wednesday and I just loved the artwork.
The 2021 National NAIDOC Poster, ‘Care for Country’ was designed by Gubbi Gubbi artist Maggie-Jean Douglas.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3478
photos
284
followers
130
following
839% complete
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
Diana
ace
What a delightful poster, wonderful artwork with gorgeous patterns and colours. They are such artistic people.
July 4th, 2021
