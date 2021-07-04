Naidoc Week Poster

Today is the start of NAIDOC week in Australia. NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee.



NAIDOC Week celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.



I saw this poster on a wall at Belmont Hospital when we were there last Wednesday and I just loved the artwork.



The 2021 National NAIDOC Poster, ‘Care for Country’ was designed by Gubbi Gubbi artist Maggie-Jean Douglas.

