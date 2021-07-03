Previous
Belmont Wharf by onewing
Photo 3062

Belmont Wharf

Yesterday was a beautifully warm day but today has turned chilly again and I think we are in for a wintery blast for a few days.

I have been busy today cooking up lots of meals to restock the freezer. I have had a productive day and now have at least 14 ready meals that just need defrosting and heating when I feel like a lazy cooking day.

Here is another photo taken at Belmont on Wednesday. I love the houseboat at the end of the wharf.

After I had taken the photo the chap who lives on the houseboat walked down the wharf and I had a chat to him. He was just off to the supermarket to stock up on groceries.
ace
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful peaceful scene.
July 3rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and scene. There once was a time in our life where we were considering living on a yacht! We too had a wonderful day yesterday and now we have a storm of note which is to last a few days! Such unpredictable weather atm.
July 3rd, 2021  
