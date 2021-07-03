Belmont Wharf

Yesterday was a beautifully warm day but today has turned chilly again and I think we are in for a wintery blast for a few days.



I have been busy today cooking up lots of meals to restock the freezer. I have had a productive day and now have at least 14 ready meals that just need defrosting and heating when I feel like a lazy cooking day.



Here is another photo taken at Belmont on Wednesday. I love the houseboat at the end of the wharf.



After I had taken the photo the chap who lives on the houseboat walked down the wharf and I had a chat to him. He was just off to the supermarket to stock up on groceries.