Sunset Silhouettes by onewing
Sunset Silhouettes

I have been catching up on washing and ironing today so this is a photo taken a couple of days ago.

I love the layers and the silhouette of the boat.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Lesley ace
Oh I’m loving all the layers in this. So beautiful
July 6th, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Stunning image
July 6th, 2021  
