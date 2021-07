First Jetty

I am still going through the photos taken at Belmont last Wednesday.



I was amazed just how many jetties there are along this area of Lake Macquarie. I suppose it is easy for people who live on the other side of the lake to just trog along in their tinnies to this side of Belmont to do their shopping. I have taken photos of three of the jetties and will be posting them over the next couple of days.



The one I posted a few days ago was of Belmont Wharf which I think is the main jetty in this area.