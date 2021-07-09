Sign up
Photo 3068
Third Jetty
This is the last of the jetties I took a photo of at Belmont.
I have had a really lazy day today, it has poured with rain and it is pretty chilly, so I have been rugged up inside mainly reading my latest book which I am thoroughly enjoying.
I don't very often have lazy days so it has been quite a change for me.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3483
photos
284
followers
131
following
840% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Another beauty!
July 9th, 2021
