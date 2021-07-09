Previous
Third Jetty by onewing
Photo 3068

Third Jetty

This is the last of the jetties I took a photo of at Belmont.

I have had a really lazy day today, it has poured with rain and it is pretty chilly, so I have been rugged up inside mainly reading my latest book which I am thoroughly enjoying.

I don't very often have lazy days so it has been quite a change for me.

Issi Bannerman ace
Another beauty!
July 9th, 2021  
