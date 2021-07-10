Previous
Next
Rain, Rain Go Away by onewing
Photo 3069

Rain, Rain Go Away

Thanks for your lovely comments on my recent jetty photos at Belmont.

Today the weather hasn't been as nice and it has bucketed down with rain all day.

I decided to drive down to one of our local beaches to take a photo of the jetty there through the windscreen of the car. I wasn't brave enough to get out of the car because the rain was so heavy.

It is still raining, according to our rain gauge 62 mm so far today
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
Even when it rains, the beach is magical! Nice capture!
July 10th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice atmospheric image!
July 10th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great shot. We have very grey skies but no rain
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise