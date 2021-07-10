Rain, Rain Go Away

Thanks for your lovely comments on my recent jetty photos at Belmont.



Today the weather hasn't been as nice and it has bucketed down with rain all day.



I decided to drive down to one of our local beaches to take a photo of the jetty there through the windscreen of the car. I wasn't brave enough to get out of the car because the rain was so heavy.



It is still raining, according to our rain gauge 62 mm so far today