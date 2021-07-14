Previous
Nelson Bay Golf Club

David and I went for lunch at the golf club yesterday with friends and the weather was perfect for winter, 19 degrees c and sunny. I took this picture as we left the club.

Not so perfect today though, a very grey day and only reached 14 degrees c so we are back to winter.

Diana ace
That looks like a lovely golf course. After a few days of rain we have sunshine today for a change, only10 degrees though. There seems to be some snow on our mountains, will have to go and check it out.
July 14th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Sounds like today in Ballater, except it's summer here! I'm heading out to play in an hour or so. Lovely image.
July 14th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Thats a very picturesque golf club.

Yes, a cold grey day today
July 14th, 2021  
Monique ace
tranquil scene
July 14th, 2021  
Lois ace
Lovely golf club grounds
July 14th, 2021  
haskar ace
19 C! Oh, I dream about it. We have 20 degrees more. A lovely sight.
July 14th, 2021  
