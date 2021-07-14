Sign up
Photo 3073
Nelson Bay Golf Club
David and I went for lunch at the golf club yesterday with friends and the weather was perfect for winter, 19 degrees c and sunny. I took this picture as we left the club.
Not so perfect today though, a very grey day and only reached 14 degrees c so we are back to winter.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3488
photos
284
followers
131
following
841% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
That looks like a lovely golf course. After a few days of rain we have sunshine today for a change, only10 degrees though. There seems to be some snow on our mountains, will have to go and check it out.
July 14th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sounds like today in Ballater, except it's summer here! I'm heading out to play in an hour or so. Lovely image.
July 14th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Thats a very picturesque golf club.
Yes, a cold grey day today
July 14th, 2021
Monique
ace
tranquil scene
July 14th, 2021
Lois
ace
Lovely golf club grounds
July 14th, 2021
haskar
ace
19 C! Oh, I dream about it. We have 20 degrees more. A lovely sight.
July 14th, 2021
Yes, a cold grey day today