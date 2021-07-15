Previous
A Nice Day For Golf by onewing
A Nice Day For Golf

I am posting a bit early today because I am just off out.

Here is another photo taken at the golf course on Tuesday when we were there for lunch at the bistro.

The tall plant on the left of the picture with the red flower on top is a gymea lily. Gymea lilies grow to about 6 metres tall and I think this one must be about 5 metres.

I will be posting more photos of gymea lilies over the next couple of days.
Babs

ace
Peter H ace
Looks like a nice day! I'd never heard of gymea lilies before, fascinating.
July 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
A great day for golf, does not seem crowded neither. Looking forward to seeing more of this unusual and new to me lily.
July 15th, 2021  
Monique ace
Extraordinary lily, look forward to your next shots of it
July 15th, 2021  
Lois ace
Lovely grounds! I’ve never heard of this Lily before looking forward to more photos.
July 15th, 2021  
