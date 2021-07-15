A Nice Day For Golf

I am posting a bit early today because I am just off out.



Here is another photo taken at the golf course on Tuesday when we were there for lunch at the bistro.



The tall plant on the left of the picture with the red flower on top is a gymea lily. Gymea lilies grow to about 6 metres tall and I think this one must be about 5 metres.



I will be posting more photos of gymea lilies over the next couple of days.