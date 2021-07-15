Sign up
Photo 3074
A Nice Day For Golf
I am posting a bit early today because I am just off out.
Here is another photo taken at the golf course on Tuesday when we were there for lunch at the bistro.
The tall plant on the left of the picture with the red flower on top is a gymea lily. Gymea lilies grow to about 6 metres tall and I think this one must be about 5 metres.
I will be posting more photos of gymea lilies over the next couple of days.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
4
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3489
photos
284
followers
131
following
842% complete
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
Peter H
ace
Looks like a nice day! I'd never heard of gymea lilies before, fascinating.
July 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
A great day for golf, does not seem crowded neither. Looking forward to seeing more of this unusual and new to me lily.
July 15th, 2021
Monique
ace
Extraordinary lily, look forward to your next shots of it
July 15th, 2021
Lois
ace
Lovely grounds! I’ve never heard of this Lily before looking forward to more photos.
July 15th, 2021
