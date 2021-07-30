Previous
Next
Watching by onewing
Photo 3086

Watching

After I had taken yesterday's photo of the guttering at the recycle centre, I spotted a container of mops, brooms and brushes and had the feeling that I was being watched, ha ha.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Hahaha
July 30th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant! Take me home and clean the floor, Babs, said the wispy watery voice.......
July 30th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Lol you are !
July 30th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Haha!
July 30th, 2021  
Carolinesdreams ace
It does look like a face. Once seen never unseen.
July 30th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Yes! beware...
July 30th, 2021  
Leli ace
You are definitely being watched. Looks like part of WALL-e.
July 30th, 2021  
Diana ace
I had a giggle at this one, you sure come up with some interesting and amazing props. Love your title :-)
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise