Bargains

This is the last of my Salamander Bay Recycle Centre photos for now. Hope you have enjoyed the tour.



This triptych is of the inside of some of the sheds and if you look at the centre picture you will see two wings painted on the wall. As you know my tag on 365 is Onewing so all I have to figure is how to take the wings off the wall and increase my wing capacity.



If I see the wall clear of furniture at some time in the future I may try and have my photo taken with the two wings.