Dahlias in Winter
Photo 3088

Dahlias in Winter

I am posting early today because we are going to the theatre in Newcastle this afternoon and then out for dinner this evening with friends.

I believe the theatre is running at half capacity and we all have to wear masks. As we live 200 km north of Sydney which is in lockdown fingers crossed we should be safe from any Covid cases.

I spotted these dead dahlias in the garden recently and decided to use them for a photo opportunity.

Probably won't be able to catch up tonight because we will be late home.
1st August 2021

Dawn ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2021  
