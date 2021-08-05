Previous
Thoughts for the Day by onewing
I saw these spoons on the same market stall as yesterday's cheese board photo and thought they would raise a smile.

I need some smiles today because we are now back in lockdown thanks to some people from greater Sydney not staying put during their lockdown. We live 200 km north of Sydney but Delta strain Covid cases have been recorded at Belmont thanks to an illegal beach party which was attended by people from greater Sydney. Also cases have been recorded at a school in Maitland and they could have been at the party too.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I thought of you this morning when I watched the press release. You can always sit back and binge on my YouTubes if you are bored at home 😂 I love these spoons!
August 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
Love your spoons Babs, but what a crying shame about your lockdown! There will always be someone who thinks rules are there to be broken! Please stay safe!
August 5th, 2021  
Babs ace
@koalagardens I do enjoy checking out your YouTubes but I am not likely to get bored. I always have plenty to keep me occupied. I just worry about David with his health issues. Also he was supposed to have an appointment with the Neurosurgeon on Monday the 9th August in Newcastle, but that will be cancelled now. We are in the process of checking if he can have a telephone consultation instead because we were hopeful we would finally have some answers.
August 5th, 2021  
Jennifer Eurell
Love th spoons - we can all do with something to brighten our day. We too are in lockdown on the Sunshine Coast and hoping to come out of it on Sunday, but not too optimistic. It makes you so annoyed when people break the rules and put everyone else at risk. I do hope that David's health issues are resolved.
August 5th, 2021  
Monique ace
☺️👍
August 5th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Love the spoons! Sad to hear that your having a lockdown and even sadder that important appointments are cancelled. Hope the telephone consultation works out.
August 5th, 2021  
