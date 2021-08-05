Thoughts for the Day

I saw these spoons on the same market stall as yesterday's cheese board photo and thought they would raise a smile.



I need some smiles today because we are now back in lockdown thanks to some people from greater Sydney not staying put during their lockdown. We live 200 km north of Sydney but Delta strain Covid cases have been recorded at Belmont thanks to an illegal beach party which was attended by people from greater Sydney. Also cases have been recorded at a school in Maitland and they could have been at the party too.