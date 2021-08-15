Previous
Angelina Ballerina by onewing
Photo 3102

Angelina Ballerina

Our fuchsias are flowering like mad at the moment.

I love how the remind me of little ballerinas.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Carolinesdreams ace
Lovely. A real childhood flower for me.
August 15th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a pretty colour & so dainty just like ballerinas.
August 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, I used to have them In Germany. For some reason they are not very popular here and one seldom finds them.
August 15th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
This is lovely flower
August 15th, 2021  
Lois ace
Gorgeous! Love the colors!
August 15th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
They are so 'dancer' like!
August 15th, 2021  
