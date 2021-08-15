Sign up
Photo 3102
Angelina Ballerina
Our fuchsias are flowering like mad at the moment.
I love how the remind me of little ballerinas.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3517
photos
277
followers
125
following
flower
flower
,
fuchsia
Carolinesdreams
ace
Lovely. A real childhood flower for me.
August 15th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a pretty colour & so dainty just like ballerinas.
August 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, I used to have them In Germany. For some reason they are not very popular here and one seldom finds them.
August 15th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
This is lovely flower
August 15th, 2021
Lois
ace
Gorgeous! Love the colors!
August 15th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
They are so 'dancer' like!
August 15th, 2021
