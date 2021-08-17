Sign up
Photo 3104
Happy Hour
As we are in lockdown and I am limited on photo opportunities I decided to have a bit of a play today.
I created some photos last year similar to this with wine glasses and when I set this photo up it gave me a chuckle as it looked as though it was smiling at me.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3519
photos
277
followers
125
following
850% complete
View this month »
Sharon Lee
ace
cool play
August 17th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's nice!
August 17th, 2021
