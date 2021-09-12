Previous
Home Made Shelter by onewing
Photo 3130

Home Made Shelter

I took this photo a few days ago while I was walking home along the beach after my stroll around the marina. Somebody has been busy collecting driftwood to make a home made sun shade.

David isn't feeling too well at the moment, he has a temperature and is feeling shivery. We don't think it is Covid but we had to get tested yesterday anyway and now we have to isolate until we get the results.

I feel fine and am double vaxed but David has only had one vaccination so far. Once we get the results he will be able to see his doctor. I suspect he may just have a bacterial infection and will probably need antibiotics. He doesn't make a very good patient so hopefully he is on the mend soon.
