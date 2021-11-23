Fingal Spit High Tide

Yesterday David and I walked up to Fingal Spit again to take photos at high tide to show the comparison between these shots and the photos on the 19 November at low tide.As you can see it was a rather cloudy wet day yesterday and it did rain as we walked back along the beach, but we didn't get too wet.The top photo is from the same place as the one a few days ago and the tiny dot in the distance is David standing on The Spit.The bottom photo I took a bit closer along the sandbar as the one few days ago and I had to keep my eye on the tide as it was closing in behind me.These two photos were taken about half an hour before high tide.I thought it was so interesting to watch the tides meeting each other.Luckily I didn't see anyone on the island trying to get back which was good because they would definitely have been swept away in the current of the tides.