Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3202
Fingal Spit High Tide
Yesterday David and I walked up to Fingal Spit again to take photos at high tide to show the comparison between these shots and the photos on the 19 November at low tide.
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-11-19
As you can see it was a rather cloudy wet day yesterday and it did rain as we walked back along the beach, but we didn't get too wet.
The top photo is from the same place as the one a few days ago and the tiny dot in the distance is David standing on The Spit.
The bottom photo I took a bit closer along the sandbar as the one few days ago and I had to keep my eye on the tide as it was closing in behind me.
These two photos were taken about half an hour before high tide.
I thought it was so interesting to watch the tides meeting each other.
Luckily I didn't see anyone on the island trying to get back which was good because they would definitely have been swept away in the current of the tides.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3618
photos
271
followers
120
following
877% complete
View this month »
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nice catch of the waves
November 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
Those waves are so beautiful but ever so dangerous, ne can sense their power. Such a lovey composition and capture showing these two sides about meet. How long does it take to walk to the island?
November 23rd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
The scene certainly looks different according to the tides
November 23rd, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Nice captures - the sea can be so dangerous!
November 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close