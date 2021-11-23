Previous
Next
Fingal Spit High Tide by onewing
Photo 3202

Fingal Spit High Tide

Yesterday David and I walked up to Fingal Spit again to take photos at high tide to show the comparison between these shots and the photos on the 19 November at low tide.


http://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-11-19

As you can see it was a rather cloudy wet day yesterday and it did rain as we walked back along the beach, but we didn't get too wet.

The top photo is from the same place as the one a few days ago and the tiny dot in the distance is David standing on The Spit.

The bottom photo I took a bit closer along the sandbar as the one few days ago and I had to keep my eye on the tide as it was closing in behind me.

These two photos were taken about half an hour before high tide.

I thought it was so interesting to watch the tides meeting each other.

Luckily I didn't see anyone on the island trying to get back which was good because they would definitely have been swept away in the current of the tides.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Very nice catch of the waves
November 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Those waves are so beautiful but ever so dangerous, ne can sense their power. Such a lovey composition and capture showing these two sides about meet. How long does it take to walk to the island?
November 23rd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
The scene certainly looks different according to the tides
November 23rd, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Nice captures - the sea can be so dangerous!
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise