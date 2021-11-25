Sign up
Photo 3204
Port Jackson Shark Egg Casing
I took this photo on the beach at Fingal Bay as we walked up to The Spit on Monday.
There were lots of Port Jackson shark egg casings along the beach, probably washed up in recent storms.
If anyone is interested here is a link to information about the sharks and the eggs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkT4E2nT9KY
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3620
photos
271
followers
120
following
877% complete
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
22nd November 2021 10:10am
eDorre Andresen
ace
How cool! Thanks for the link!
November 25th, 2021
