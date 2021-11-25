Previous
Next
Port Jackson Shark Egg Casing by onewing
Photo 3204

Port Jackson Shark Egg Casing

I took this photo on the beach at Fingal Bay as we walked up to The Spit on Monday.

There were lots of Port Jackson shark egg casings along the beach, probably washed up in recent storms.

If anyone is interested here is a link to information about the sharks and the eggs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkT4E2nT9KY
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
How cool! Thanks for the link!
November 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise