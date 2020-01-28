Previous
Starling by pamknowler
Starling

Another image from the Big Garden Birdwatch. Very messy background so taken into Topaz Texture Effects for a play.

Busy day today sorting out old papers - we will be having a bonfire in the next day or so. Why do I keep so many old papers?

Many thanks for your great comments on my Great Tit - very much appreciated!!
28th January 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh fantastic faffing!
January 28th, 2020  
