28 / 365
Starling
Another image from the Big Garden Birdwatch. Very messy background so taken into Topaz Texture Effects for a play.
Busy day today sorting out old papers - we will be having a bonfire in the next day or so. Why do I keep so many old papers?
Many thanks for your great comments on my Great Tit - very much appreciated!!
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
Tags
garden
,
starling
,
big-garden-birdwatch
,
topaz-texture-effects
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh fantastic faffing!
January 28th, 2020
