Great Tit

Another capture from yesterday while I was doing the Big Garden Birdwatch. There are a pair of Great Tits in my garden and they seem to be feeding all day long!! Surely they cannot have babies?

Once again taken into Topaz Texture Effects as there was such a lot of noise.



Many thanks for your wonderful comments and favs on yesterday's Starling Frenzy. Lovley to see it on the PP today!!