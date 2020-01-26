Starling Frenzy

I have just completed the RSPB Big Garden Bird Watch which takes place every year. You spend one hour watching your garden and counting the birds - how many of each species. I love to do this but as you can imaging it gets quite tricky with Finlay around. Every time a bird lands on the feeder Finlay, who is watching, jumps up all excited and rushes into the garden to chase it off!! Anyway I managed my hour and have uploaded my results to the RSPB. It's interesting when they get al the results in from all over the UK and you can see the numbers of birds and how they are doing - ie numbers up or down. I think the House Sparrow numbers are now increasing after a big fall but we never see them in our garden.



I had put the suet into the bird feeder and was hardly back indoors when 10 starlings dropped into the garden for a feed. They must have been watching me!! Taken through my lounge window.



