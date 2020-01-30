Previous
Poor George

I had to take George to the vets today as his right eye has been very sticky the last two morning and I have had to bathe it with warm water. I thought it was the doggy version of conjunctivitis but that was not the case. The vet put a dye into his eye and then turned off the lights and looked in with a special torch. He has a tiny eyelash growing on the edge of his eyelid and it is aggravating his eye. So the bad news is he has to go in on the 19th February for an operation where they will remove that tiny part of the eye lid. He will then have stitches and have to wear a collar to stop him scratching the eye.

For good ness sake after all that bad news yesterday about our kitchen/dining room this was just what I needed.

George has Pet Insurance so hopefully the £700 quoted will be covered. Todays consultation and a tube of lubricant - £45 - not covered by insurance!!

No more bad news please!!

Many thanks for your supporting comments on yesterdays news!!
Diana ace
Oh dear, our fur children can sometimes be expensive. But they are worth it, hope all goes well 🐕
January 30th, 2020  
Nova ace
Oh my, I hope he has success with the surgery and I also hope you are not too worried about it. I'll keep my fingers crossed that you only get good news from now on Pam. :)
January 30th, 2020  
