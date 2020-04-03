Contact with the outside world!!

This is a very rare sight these days - a phone box which actually has a working phone inside. In this day of smart phones and instant connection there is no phone signal in any of the cottages in this valley. If you go into the garden and stand right at the top you might be lucky to get one little signal. We have WiFi which is fine if you are contacting friends and family via Face Time and WhatsApp but when you want to speak to a company as in Insurance company, Holiday company, Loss adjuster well you can imagine how difficult it is especially when you are kept holding on and on and on! I have spent at least 8 hours this week sitting in the garden hanging on for someone to answer the phone - no luck there!!



This phone box is the lifeline in emergencies. If you need one of the emergency services the instructions in the cottage are to go out and use the phone in the phone box!! How funny that these boxes were everywhere not so many years ago and you would queue up to use them.