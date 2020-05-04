Previous
Day 5 of 7 - Lovely corner of the garden by pamknowler
Day 5 of 7 - Lovely corner of the garden

Continuing my black and white challenge showing my life for a week. Using a shot taken yesterday as I twisted my knee in the garden this morning and am now resting it.

This is a lovely sheltered corner of the garden and that is my bedroom window which overlooks it.

The building on the left is a storage barn and there are bats living in there. One of the TV channels is dedicated to watching the bats in the roof - you can just see them hanging there during the day. I haven't seen them out flying yet as its very dark when I go into the garden with the dogs . Hopefully they stay away from me!!
Cally
It is a lovely spot of the garden. I do hope that your knee heels; it can be very painful. At least it is a pretty spot to rest in.
May 4th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely B&W shot. Your garden looks so pretty.
May 4th, 2020  
