Day 6 of 7 - Living in the country by pamknowler
104 / 365

Day 6 of 7 - Living in the country

I always had a dream of living in a house in the countryside. Living with nature surrounding me every day. The reality of living in the country is the farmer "muck" spreading in the fields all around us - lovely smell on a sunny day!! But the worst thing has been the flies!! You kill one and two more appear. Fly spray - they laugh at it and continue to dive bomb your head!! I finally gave in and bought some fly papers which I have hung in the kitchen/dining room. Within an hour I had caught two of the little darlings!! I hate the papers but I hate flies even more!!

My black and white image of a day in my life for a week.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Aaah, light dawns! I wondered what it was! I should come and visit. I am a demon with a fly swat, I almost never miss! Loving your B&W images
May 5th, 2020  
