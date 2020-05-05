Day 6 of 7 - Living in the country

I always had a dream of living in a house in the countryside. Living with nature surrounding me every day. The reality of living in the country is the farmer "muck" spreading in the fields all around us - lovely smell on a sunny day!! But the worst thing has been the flies!! You kill one and two more appear. Fly spray - they laugh at it and continue to dive bomb your head!! I finally gave in and bought some fly papers which I have hung in the kitchen/dining room. Within an hour I had caught two of the little darlings!! I hate the papers but I hate flies even more!!



My black and white image of a day in my life for a week.