Previous
Next
Crab by pamknowler
119 / 365

Crab

One from yesterday's walk on the beach. I spotted this little crab and took his photo but as he didn't move I think he was dead. Normally the gulls would have had this tasty titbit for breakfast!!

Many thanks for all the lovely good wishes for my birthday. I had a wonderful day even though it was strange not seeing family and friends although I did virtually which was great!! Some beautiful cards and fabulous presents and surprises - I was really spoiled.

We are off now to the beach again - fingers crossed it's as empty as yesterday although the sun is shining and it is much warmer.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise