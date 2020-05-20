Crab

One from yesterday's walk on the beach. I spotted this little crab and took his photo but as he didn't move I think he was dead. Normally the gulls would have had this tasty titbit for breakfast!!



Many thanks for all the lovely good wishes for my birthday. I had a wonderful day even though it was strange not seeing family and friends although I did virtually which was great!! Some beautiful cards and fabulous presents and surprises - I was really spoiled.



We are off now to the beach again - fingers crossed it's as empty as yesterday although the sun is shining and it is much warmer.