Birthday Poppy

I had to share this with you. Look what has opened just in time for my birthday!! I was so thrilled to see two huge poppies - I have left the irises in the shot so you can see just how big!! What fabulous sight!!



Sadly it's raining here today and it seems like elsewhere in the UK they are having sunshine and a heatwave!! Typical!! Never mind it's just another day!! I have had some beautiful cards and good wishes and also some gorgeous presents. I feel very blessed today!! Hope it's a good one for you too!!