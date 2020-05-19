Previous
Next
Birthday Poppy by pamknowler
118 / 365

Birthday Poppy

I had to share this with you. Look what has opened just in time for my birthday!! I was so thrilled to see two huge poppies - I have left the irises in the shot so you can see just how big!! What fabulous sight!!

Sadly it's raining here today and it seems like elsewhere in the UK they are having sunshine and a heatwave!! Typical!! Never mind it's just another day!! I have had some beautiful cards and good wishes and also some gorgeous presents. I feel very blessed today!! Hope it's a good one for you too!!
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise