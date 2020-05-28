Previous
Paddling by pamknowler
Paddling

We had a lovely walk along the beach at Instow this morning. A few families with young children on the beach and a couple of other dog walkers and that was it. So different to the images on TV we are seeing of the crowded surfing beaches around the coasts of Devon and Cornwall. People crowded together ignoring social distancing!! A crowded beach is not for me!!

No wind today and no waves and I think George almost forgot himself and was paddling before he realised. He preferred to watch other dogs rushing into the water to get the balls people had thrown. No good throwing a ball for my boys as they just look at me as if I am mad!! LOL!!
28th May 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
