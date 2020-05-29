Previous
Blue Moon by pamknowler
128 / 365

Blue Moon

A shot from yesterday afternoon. Lovely to see the moon against the beautiful blue sky!!
29th May 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Junko Y ace
So appropriately titled -- and so beautifully captured.
May 29th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great photo!
May 29th, 2020  
