Previous
Next
128 / 365
Blue Moon
A shot from yesterday afternoon. Lovely to see the moon against the beautiful blue sky!!
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th May 2020 5:00pm
Tags
moon
,
garden
,
blue-sky
,
devon
,
clovelly
,
blue-moon
,
hugglepit-cottage
Junko Y
ace
So appropriately titled -- and so beautifully captured.
May 29th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Great photo!
May 29th, 2020
