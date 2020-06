And then there were two!!

I am so obsessed with these little blue tit babies and after watching for a long time yesterday I was thrilled to see two little faces come near the opening of the hole where the nest is. Both adults are feeding again and lots of noise coming from the nest.



Kept the boys on the lead in the garden and will do so again today. They are definitely more advanced than the three who fledged earlier who were caught by Finlay. Hopefully these two can fly!! Will they leave the nest today I wonder?