It's raining, it's poring, the old man is snoring by pamknowler
133 / 365

It's raining, it's poring, the old man is snoring

He went to bed .........? I can't remember the rest of the rhyme but I know we used to say it when I was young. What strange things we used to say!! LOL!!

This is the first real rain we have had since we arrived in Devon on 20th March. No wonder the farmers are crying out for rain - the countryside is so dry. It has certainly not been helping with my hay fever as it has felt I had dust in my eyes all the time. Yes the weather has changed and it is going to be 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and staying cool over the weekend.

I am hoping it will not last until we go home on the 11th June as I have been enjoying so much sitting in the beautiful garden and even having tea with my niece Ruth - social distancing of course!! It has been a joy to see her and her girls and I want to make the most of the last few days we have down here. I suspect it will be next year before we come back to Devon.

Blue tit update: the nest is empty!! When we came back from our walk on the beach yesterday the two babies had fledged. No sign of them and I made sure Finlay was on the lead when in the garden. I do not want him finding any babies in the undergrowth!! Hopefully they survive the dangerous world outside the nest. I feel sad that I missed the final jump and now I am suffering from "empty nest syndrome"!! LOL!!
Sally Ings ace
He went to bed and bumped his head and couldn't get up in the morning.....
Now I hope that that song is not going to be bouncing around in my head for the rest of the day.
June 3rd, 2020  
