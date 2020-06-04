Lookout

On top of the roof of the wood shed they have this owl in the coping overlooking the garden. The blackbird often uses the owl's head as his own lookout position.



Torrential rain early this morning and very high wind. Not sure we are tempted to venture out to the beach. I think a walk in the woods is called for.



Thursday today and just one more week until we can go home. My friend Amanda is going to send me some photos today of the kitchen so far which she says is coming along nicely. It really is going to be like returning to a new home. Sadly the old furniture has to come out of storage - can't get anything new I'm afraid - certainly not this year. This flooding and having to vacate the house for 3 months has cost me an arm and a leg - no the insurance company did not cover everything!! Oh well look on the bright side we have ended up with the ground floor all redecorated plus stairs and landing, new flooring in all ground floor rooms and a new kitchen. I cannot wait to see it!!