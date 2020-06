Mouthful

Now the baby blue tits have fledged I have started to watch the birds in the garden on the other side of the house. So much activity as there is a bird table which is attracting many birds who are feeding their babies at the moment.



As I was watching some fun on the table with two woodpeckers I spotted this tiny wren on the roof of the wood shed. I think it's a spider and will make a good meal for the baby I am sure.



Taken through the dining room window.