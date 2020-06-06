The elusive Jay

What a wonderful morning watching the birds on the bird table. It is raining and very windy so I have been sitting with my coffee watching through the window. Such a variety of birds all feeding together. Then the woodpecker arrived and I got some lovely shots when suddenly he froze and was looking up. Wow what a surprise when this beautiful Jay landed on the top of the bird table. I was so surprised I missed the shot but luckily he went down onto the grass and posed for me. I am so thrilled to get this shot as I have previously only spotted a Jay very briefly as it flew away. They are very shy birds and easily frightened away. This has made my holiday!! So many wonderful bird captures but this one for me tops the lot!!