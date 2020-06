Best friends

I popped down to check on Katy the baby duckling yesterday. As you can see she has been accepted fully by her family and is putting on weight and getting stronger every day (she is the one at the front). I loved the way the bantam chicken was actually sitting on the ducklings with mum looking on. The chicken got up and went over to the duck as if they were having a chat. They are best friends and the duck seems only too pleased to let the chicken do all the babysitting!! LOL!!