Butter wouldn't melt!!

This is my favourite shot from yesterday when my niece Ruth popped down with Molly intending to sit in the garden and have a cup of tea with us - socially distancing of course!! Molly had other ideas!! She wanted to go down to see Denise and the ducks - a much more exciting thing to do. She took off down the lane and Ruth had to chase after her with Finlay hot on their heels.



They finally made their way back but instead of coming into the garden where we were sitting Molly took off up the lane towards home. Oh boy can she move fast when she wants to!! Ruth caught up with her at the top of the lane. It might be very quiet where we are but the farmer next door is busy "muck spreading" and he uses the lane to move from field to field with his huge tractor. Molly has no fear!!



We finally had our cup of tea with Molly saying the whole time that she wanted to go home. This is when I took the photos of her. Who would guess from this shot that she was in such a grumpy naughty mood!! Ruth says it's the full moon as Molly has not slept properly for the last three nights and when she is awake she is up to mischief. I really feel for Ruth as you have to have eyes in the back of your head. We love our gorgeous Molly to bits but my goodness she is a handful!!



I am so going to miss seeing Ruth and her girls even from a distance - no hugs and kisses either!! It will be next year I expect before we get down here again!!