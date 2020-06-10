Previous
Bucks Mills Village Store by pamknowler
140 / 365

Bucks Mills Village Store

The village shop in Bucks Mills has been a life saver for me the during my whole time down here in Devon. It is like going back in time to the shops of my youth where you got personal service and you were able to buy a very wide range of things. I did not have to go to the big supermarkets and queue around the car park before you could get in. It has been a pleasure popping to the village shop for the essentials - bread, milk, wine etc!! The shop is run by two sisters from New Zealand and I will miss our chats as they served me. If there was something you wanted they would try to get it for you. Wonderful customer service which is often missing in the larger shops.

We are going home tomorrow!! I cannot believe we have been down here in this quiet corner of Devon for 3 months. Difficult to be away from home for so long but what a delightful place to stay during these very strange times.

Today we are packing the car - before the rain comes hopefully - yes after all these weeks of fabulous weather the next week looks like rain most days. The gardens and farms really need the rain but how thankful I am that we were so lucky with the weather enabling us to be in the garden most days. It did help with our lockdown!!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
38% complete

View this month »

Joan Robillard ace
Are all the repairs made at your place? I am sure it will be good to be home.
June 10th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
@joansmor Yes Joan the kitchen is finished - they are doing the final touches and clean up today. I have booked for our furniture to come out of storage next Tuesday so the washing machine will come home and will have to be fitted and the outside door fitted. I am so excited to see it. My friend Amanda is going to send some photos today. Once home all the hard work for us will start - finding all of our bits and pieces which did not go into storage but went "somewhere" upstairs!! Will we ever find everything I wonder! LOL!! Busy but exciting times ahead!! Looking forward to my own bed!!
June 10th, 2020  
