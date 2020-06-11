Previous
Home again by pamknowler
141 / 365

Home again

A quick update to let you know I am home again!! Wow just amazing to walk into our "new home" and the kitchen was so lovely that both of us got tears in our eyes!! A lovely bouquet to welcome us home too!! I am so lucky to have such wonderful friends who have sorted out everything for us!!

Three months away and now we are back home!! What a wonderful feeling!!

I will take some photos when I have sorted things out and found homes for everything. Our furniture comes out of storage next Tuesday so we will be busy for quite a while I think!!

The garden is a jungle and I need a gardener!! The boys are pleased to be home too!!
11th June 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Casablanca
Welcome home! So pleased you had a good journey and a lovely welcome for your arrival.
June 11th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
Welcome home!
June 11th, 2020  
Junko Y
Nice to return home to such a happy experience! Three months is a long time to be away. I've never been away that long, continuously. Even when I've had fellowships that mean living abroad for months, I still come home for a week here and there. I'm looking forward to seeing your kitchen! Meanwhile, what a bright and cheerful flower and bee to welcome you back.
June 11th, 2020  
