Home again

A quick update to let you know I am home again!! Wow just amazing to walk into our "new home" and the kitchen was so lovely that both of us got tears in our eyes!! A lovely bouquet to welcome us home too!! I am so lucky to have such wonderful friends who have sorted out everything for us!!



Three months away and now we are back home!! What a wonderful feeling!!



I will take some photos when I have sorted things out and found homes for everything. Our furniture comes out of storage next Tuesday so we will be busy for quite a while I think!!



The garden is a jungle and I need a gardener!! The boys are pleased to be home too!!