Blue tit with a mouthful by pamknowler
Blue tit with a mouthful

It's too hot for me to do much sorting and lifting of books etc. so I have had a quick look at some of the many birds shots I took while I was in Devon.

This is one of the pair of blue tits who made their nest in the hole in the wall. They were so busy every day feeding their babies!!

How I miss the cottage garden with so many birds!!
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
gloria jones ace
Terrific close up
June 26th, 2020  
