Blue tit with a mouthful
It's too hot for me to do much sorting and lifting of books etc. so I have had a quick look at some of the many birds shots I took while I was in Devon.
This is one of the pair of blue tits who made their nest in the hole in the wall. They were so busy every day feeding their babies!!
How I miss the cottage garden with so many birds!!
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
blue-tit
,
feeding-babies
,
bug-in-mouth
,
nest-in-wall
gloria jones
ace
Terrific close up
June 26th, 2020
