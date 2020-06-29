Bend over backwards

The blue tits were definitely the highlight of my lockdown time in Devon. With the lovely weather I was able to spend hours in the garden watching them feeding their babies. Starting to look a bit scruffy with all the hard work!!



No photos at the moment - just too busy trying to get the house back together. We have been hanging pictures today - wow we have so many!!

Yesterday we spent some time in the garden before the rain. I cut the grass - again - it does seem to be recovering in places. Today I have arranged for a tree surgeon to come and we are going to remove the American Bean Tree. The roots of the tree are now above the ground all over the lawn and it is definitely adding to the problem we have in sorting the grass out. Sad I know but this year there are no leaves on the lower branches and it has the look of a palm tree - not right!! The tree expert is coming on Friday to check it out for us.



Oh my goodness it's nearly July!! Where has this year gone?