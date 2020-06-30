Previous
Doggy heaven

Instow beach is the dog walkers dream. You are able to let your dogs off lead and they can run free. Many dogs love to run into the sea however my two are not keen when there are waves. George doesn't mind wet feet but Finlay prefers to stay well back. What a joy it was to eventually be allowed to go onto the beaches. How wonderful for us that Instow remained very quiet while at the same time the surfing beaches of Devon and Cornwall were heaving with people totally ignoring social distancing.

I decided to check out my Devon photos while having my morning coffee. Out for a walk with the boys next and then back to the joys of bringing all my books downstairs. My books are mostly photography and wildlife and all seem to be extra heavy!! I am such a wimp!! LOL!!
30th June 2020

Wylie ace
It does look like a great place for dogs.
June 30th, 2020  
Orion5D ace
I like this picture, because it is personal and at the same time a great shot. I would love to live at a place like this (close to the beach) and go walking with a dog. Although it looks a bit cold.
btw i also like to live where I live right now, but who knows, where live leads us to... some time
June 30th, 2020  
