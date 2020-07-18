Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
172 / 365
Beautiful bird
I have no idea what this bird is but I am sure my US friends will know. He landed in front of me as I walked around Chicago Zoo in 2017. The background is overexposed flamingos!! LOL!! Not quite good enough for flamingo Friday!!
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4622
photos
262
followers
150
following
47% complete
View this month »
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
Latest from all albums
1436
168
1437
169
170
171
172
173
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th April 2017 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flamingos
,
id-unknown
,
chicago-zoo
,
beautiful-bird
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty.
July 19th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot, love it!
July 19th, 2020
Annie D
ace
What a great looking bird
Think it's a common grackle?
July 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Think it's a common grackle?