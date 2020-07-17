Passing trains - Chicago 2017

Still in Chicago 2017 and a reworking of one of my favourite images. Taffy @taffy took us up to the third floor of a multi-story carpark and we were able to watch the trains on the L passing by. It pays to have someone who knows where to get the best images with you!! LOL!!
As we have not been going out this week due to George's poorly foot (now much better) I am taking the time to look back at my many images from wonderful holidays. It seems that another trip to Chicago and other US places will have to go on hold for the foreseeable future - how sad!!