Previous
Next
Passing trains - Chicago 2017 by pamknowler
171 / 365

Passing trains - Chicago 2017

Still in Chicago 2017 and a reworking of one of my favourite images. Taffy @taffy took us up to the third floor of a multi-story carpark and we were able to watch the trains on the L passing by. It pays to have someone who knows where to get the best images with you!! LOL!!

As we have not been going out this week due to George's poorly foot (now much better) I am taking the time to look back at my many images from wonderful holidays. It seems that another trip to Chicago and other US places will have to go on hold for the foreseeable future - how sad!!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is an amazing shot, I’ve never seen trains so close to buildings before.
July 17th, 2020  
Annie D ace
brilliant
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise