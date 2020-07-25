Look no tree

A quick shot of my finished garden. It took three strong young men 6 hours to sort it out and I am thrilled with the final result. They also cut back the shrubs at the front of my house and it all looks neat and tidy now - jungle gone!!



They kindly carried my huge tubs with hydrangeas up to the top level and placed them in the empty spaces. I now have flowers in the garden and not just on the patio.



My garden looks about 6 feet wider as the ivy on the fences has been cut back and all the shrubs have had a trim. The roots of the tree have been dug up using axes - not easy!! I am very pleased with all the work done - it was worth every penny!! Not cheap but you get what you pay for and more - they did a few extra jobs for me not on the list!!



Now my patio is clear and looks enormous - I think the next job will be to jet wash it. Any volunteers? LOL!!