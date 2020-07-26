Previous
Fruit Salad anyone? by pamknowler
180 / 365

Fruit Salad anyone?

I realised some of my soft fruit needed eating - today!! A mixed fruit salad is now on the menu for dessert today. I think we even have some clotted cream to go with it. Can I tempt you?
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Nadiya Bilovodenko
For me, please, one plate
July 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Yes you can, I’ll be there in a tick and I’ll have it with cream please
July 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Getting in my little red car now.......spoon in my hand.....
July 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Yes please, one of my favourite desserts.
July 26th, 2020  
