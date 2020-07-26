Sign up
180 / 365
Fruit Salad anyone?
I realised some of my soft fruit needed eating - today!! A mixed fruit salad is now on the menu for dessert today. I think we even have some clotted cream to go with it. Can I tempt you?
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
4
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4631
photos
263
followers
150
following
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th July 2020 11:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
strawberries
,
grapes
,
raspberries
,
blueberries
,
nectarine
,
fruit-salad
,
soft-fruit
Nadiya Bilovodenko
For me, please, one plate
July 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Yes you can, I’ll be there in a tick and I’ll have it with cream please
July 26th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Getting in my little red car now.......spoon in my hand.....
July 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Yes please, one of my favourite desserts.
July 26th, 2020
