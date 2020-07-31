Sign up
184 / 365
Heart of the cactus
A close up of the heart of yesterday's cactus - Sempervium tectorum. Such a beautiful succulent. I love the texture you can see.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
4
3
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4637
photos
261
followers
150
following
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th July 2020 8:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cactus
,
heart
,
texture
,
sempervivum-tectorum
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - mine is dark red all over . great close-up fav
July 31st, 2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up, I love the red tips.
July 31st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
It's like it has been dipped in raspberry jam! Lovely thing and such gorgeous detail on the leaf hairs.
July 31st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful !
July 31st, 2020
