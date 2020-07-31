Previous
Heart of the cactus by pamknowler
Heart of the cactus

A close up of the heart of yesterday's cactus - Sempervium tectorum. Such a beautiful succulent. I love the texture you can see.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Pam Knowler

ace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - mine is dark red all over . great close-up fav
July 31st, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous close up, I love the red tips.
July 31st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
It's like it has been dipped in raspberry jam! Lovely thing and such gorgeous detail on the leaf hairs.
July 31st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful !
July 31st, 2020  
