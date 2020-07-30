Previous
Feather by pamknowler
183 / 365

Feather

I was in the garden looking for a subject to take a photo when this feather floated down right in front of me. I think it was telling me to take a photo - it would have been rude not to!!
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
Wow, what have you got that sitting on to create such a wonderful reflection?
July 30th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
July 30th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
@kjarn I have a mirror on the table in my study and I put it in front of my black camera bag to get the black backdrop.
July 30th, 2020  
