183 / 365
Feather
I was in the garden looking for a subject to take a photo when this feather floated down right in front of me. I think it was telling me to take a photo - it would have been rude not to!!
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th July 2020 9:25am
Tags
mirror
garden
floating
feather
Kathy A
ace
Wow, what have you got that sitting on to create such a wonderful reflection?
July 30th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
July 30th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
@kjarn
I have a mirror on the table in my study and I put it in front of my black camera bag to get the black backdrop.
July 30th, 2020
