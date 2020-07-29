Previous
Heart of the hydrangea by pamknowler
182 / 365

Heart of the hydrangea

Hydrangeas are my favourite flower. So many different varieties and colours. This is the centre of our white lace cap hydrangea and it's only when you look up close do you see these gorgeous tiny flowers at it's heart.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, nice to see them all at different stages
July 29th, 2020  
