182 / 365
Heart of the hydrangea
Hydrangeas are my favourite flower. So many different varieties and colours. This is the centre of our white lace cap hydrangea and it's only when you look up close do you see these gorgeous tiny flowers at it's heart.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
28th July 2020 2:56pm
Tags
white
,
pink
,
garden
,
hydrangea
,
lace-cap
,
tiny-flowers
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot, nice to see them all at different stages
July 29th, 2020
