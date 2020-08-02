Previous
Next
Guarding the light by pamknowler
186 / 365

Guarding the light

This made me laugh this morning. When I was moving the lights around the garden last night in the dark I didn’t notice my owl looking on. Sadly this is as close to an owl I am likely ever to get!
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace

But it is standing proud after a lot of very clever woodwork!
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise