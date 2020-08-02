Sign up
Guarding the light
This made me laugh this morning. When I was moving the lights around the garden last night in the dark I didn’t notice my owl looking on. Sadly this is as close to an owl I am likely ever to get!
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
table
,
owl
,
guarding
,
new-light
Maggiemae
ace
But it is standing proud after a lot of very clever woodwork!
August 2nd, 2020
