Dahlia
Still in the garden I'm afraid - my heal still playing up and I have been leaving the dog walking to my sister for the last week or so. No improvement yet but I am keeping my fingers crossed!!
This was the new dahlia we bought - just couldn't resist it's blowsy colours!!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
wall
,
dahlia
,
looking-up
,
solar-light
Annie D
ace
something about it reminded me of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors - hahaha - a fabulous colour
Hope your heal gets better asap
August 3rd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely capture! Oh my, heel pain is just the worst, hope you are better soon!
August 3rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Mother and baby. The baby does look rather creepy though.
August 3rd, 2020
