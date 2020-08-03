Previous
Dahlia by pamknowler
187 / 365

Dahlia

Still in the garden I'm afraid - my heal still playing up and I have been leaving the dog walking to my sister for the last week or so. No improvement yet but I am keeping my fingers crossed!!

This was the new dahlia we bought - just couldn't resist it's blowsy colours!!
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Pam Knowler

Annie D ace
something about it reminded me of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors - hahaha - a fabulous colour
Hope your heal gets better asap
August 3rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely capture! Oh my, heel pain is just the worst, hope you are better soon!
August 3rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Mother and baby. The baby does look rather creepy though.
August 3rd, 2020  
