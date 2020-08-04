I'm watching you

I have been busy making a photo book for our Molly with her as the star. She loved the book I made for Christmas which had all the girls and Finlay and George and my niece Ruth says she is fascinated by the fact that her photo is in a book. Trying to go back to 2014 but having trouble retrieving the photos for that year. I have made her a book from 2015/2016. If she like that one I will do her another book. Of course Mary Jane now wants a book with her as the main feature!! LOL!!



So in going back in time once again I found the shots from Chicago Zoo - taken 2017. I just love this lion!! There were some young children playing beside me. I think he was eyeing up his lunch!! LOL!!