I'm watching you by pamknowler
I'm watching you

I have been busy making a photo book for our Molly with her as the star. She loved the book I made for Christmas which had all the girls and Finlay and George and my niece Ruth says she is fascinated by the fact that her photo is in a book. Trying to go back to 2014 but having trouble retrieving the photos for that year. I have made her a book from 2015/2016. If she like that one I will do her another book. Of course Mary Jane now wants a book with her as the main feature!! LOL!!

So in going back in time once again I found the shots from Chicago Zoo - taken 2017. I just love this lion!! There were some young children playing beside me. I think he was eyeing up his lunch!! LOL!!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

Kathy A ace
Fabulous photo, awesome looking lion

The photo book you are making sounds wonderful.
August 5th, 2020  
